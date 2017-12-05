Dolores “Dee” Laukhart Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dolores “Dee” Laukhart, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 3, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vincent F. and Sylvia Colangelo.

She was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She had previously worked at the Lordstown Ordinance Depot as a military secretary and the House of Fashion in downtown Warren.

Dolores was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She was a member of two ladies card clubs. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, going to garage sales, shopping, wintering at Jamaica Bay in Fort Myers Florida and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Howard “Herbert” Laukhart of Warren whom she married November 26, 1955 and just recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary together; two children, Herb W. Laukhart of Newton Falls and Mary Beth (Blaine) Bansky of Howland; three grandchildren, Madison, Rachel and Luke Laukhart; sister-in-law, Faye Laukhart of Warren; nephews, Robert K. Laukhart of Warren and nephew, Vincent R. Colangelo and his children, Giavonna, Maxx, Antonio and Dominic of Houston, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, David Allen and John Joseph Laukhart; a brother, Robert H. Colangelo and in-laws, Howard and Dorothy Laukhart.

Family and friends may call Friday, December 8, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 9 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Dolores name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

