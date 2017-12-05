Gary R. Dew Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gary Robert Dew, 74, of Warren, passed away Tuesday morning, December 5, 2017 after a brief illness at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was the quintessential 20th century man. Strong and stoic, he put his muscle into cars and his backbone into supporting his family.

He was born March 29, 1943 in Warren, the son of the late Milton Thomas and Cora Marselle Sprague Dew.

Gary was a 1961 graduate of Howland High School.

He served in the United States Army before working for General Motors in Lordstown, from which he retired.

In 1970, Gary married the former Kathleen Kim Danko. They had two boys, Gregory Milton Dew and Jeffrey James Dew. He spent the bulk of his life raising his sons and building cars, either at work or in his garage at his home in Howland.

Gary grew up in a world with the vestiges of horse drawn wagons still delivering bread, idillic hunting trips with uncles and cousins and returning veterans like his father rebuilding the world.

Besides his wife, Gary is survived by his sons, Greg (Elise) Dew, of Columbus and Jeff and his fiance, Aimee Henneman, of Masury. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kayla Rea of Niles, Haddie Margaret Dew and Milton Gabriel Dew and a great-granddaughter, Adelaide Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Rae Butcher.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 8 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor William Sprague officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 8 at the funeral home.

Gary’s family requests that any of his friends owning a classic or antique car that would like to have it as part of the funeral procession to the cemetery, to please do so in his memory.