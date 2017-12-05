Geauga County man pleads guilty to having videos of children being raped

NOVELTY, Ohio– A Geauga County man is waiting to hear his sentence on child pornography-related charges.

John S. Mobasseri, 39, of Novelty, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.

Mobasseri earlier this year had two USB storage devices, 14 computer disks and a computer that contained images of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Mobasseri received and distributed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between 2009 and 2017, according to court documents.

The files include titles such as “10Yo Preteen Raped (Incest).mpeg” and images such as children being blindfolded and sexually assaulted, as well as children being bound and masked while being sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

Novelty, Ohio is in Russell Township, about 55 miles northwest of Youngstown.