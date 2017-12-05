Geauga County man pleads guilty to having videos of children being raped

A Geauga County man is waiting to hear his sentence on child pornography-related charges

By Published:
Legal Generic

NOVELTY, Ohio– A Geauga County man is waiting to hear his sentence on child pornography-related charges.

John S. Mobasseri, 39, of Novelty, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.

Mobasseri earlier this year had two USB storage devices, 14 computer disks and a computer that contained images of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Mobasseri received and distributed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between 2009 and 2017, according to court documents.

The files include titles such as “10Yo Preteen Raped (Incest).mpeg” and images such as children being blindfolded and sexually assaulted, as well as children being bound and masked while being sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

Novelty, Ohio is in Russell Township, about 55 miles northwest of Youngstown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s