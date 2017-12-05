Golden’s 24 gets Crestview their first win of the year

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview edges Mineral Ridge 70-68 to post their first win of the season. Just last year, the Rebels began 0-8.

Crestview was led by Drake Golden’s 24 points. Stephen Barr added 16.

Playing in their season opener, Ridge received a 28-point performance from Jordon Zupko, who connected on 5 three-point field goals. Joe Rozzi also finished in double-figures (10).

The Rebels (1-2) will meet South Range on Friday in Canfield. The game will end their third road outing in a row.

The Rams (0-1) will play at home on Saturday against Columbiana.