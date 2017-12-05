Gwendolyn J. Rhoads Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 11 at Lane Family Funeral Home, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown Chapel for Gwendolyn J. Rhoads, 87, of Youngstown who died Tuesday morning, December 5 at Northside Medical Center.

Gwendolyn was born August 29, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William A. and Margaret M. (Treharne) Martin and was a lifelong area resident.

Her husband, Robert D. Rhoads whom she married September 16, 1950, died October 19, 2009.

She leaves two daughters, Kathy (Larry) Fellows of Niles and Aimee (Tim) Hum of Canfield; two sons, Robert D. Rhoads, Jr. of Youngstown and Matthew M. (Denise) Rhoads of Struthers; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Gwendolyn also leaves a sister-in-law, Carol Martin of Austintown.

Besides her parents, Gwendolyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Gravelle; a daughter-in-law, Carol Rhoads and four brothers, Robert Earl Martin, Robert T. Martin, Dr. William Martin and Phillip Martin.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 10 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514.

