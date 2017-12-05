Marjorie M. Goldstone Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Marjorie M. Goldstone of Hermitage passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was 87.

Marjorie was born March 18, 1930, in Sharon General Hospital, a daughter of William K. and Bethia “Betsy” (Cameron) Morgan.

She was a lifelong resident of Sharon and a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School.

Marjorie was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sharon.

She was an active and prominent person around town. Throughout her life, Marjorie was a vibrant, kind and independent woman who affected everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She was actively involved in the community, participating in charitable, social and religious organizations as a volunteer and philanthropist. She maintained an active lifestyle well into her 80’s, walking regularly, traveling the world, reading, taking trips to the theater and art museums, playing mahjong and taking yoga and dance classes. Marjorie was a “lady” in the truest sense of the word.

She is survived by three sons, Larry Goldstone, Dallas, Texas, Robert “Rob” Goldstone and his wife, Lou, Burlingame, California and Richard “Rick” Goldstone, Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren, David, Sarah and Rebecah Goldstone, Mari Moughan and Emi Goldstone and two great-grandchildren, Genevieve Moughan and Archie Goldstone.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, 1st Lt. William G. Morgan, killed in action while serving with the U.S. Air Force in WWII.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross, 517 W. Main Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 12 in the funeral home with Rev. John Trojak, pastor of First Baptist Church, Sharon, officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

