Ohio mom charged with OVI after overdosing with child in car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is facing OVI and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed on heroin while driving with her 19-month-old daughter.

According to Columbus police, someone reported an unresponsive woman behind the wheel of a car in the area of Stephens Drive West and Eakin Road around 6:23pm Sunday.

Officers said they found Christian Kirk, 28, and her 19-month-old daughter in the car, according to court documents.

According to police, Kirk told officers she had taken Xanax and snorted heroin and stopped driving because she needed to take a break. She said she then started to drive away again when she overdosed on the heroin.

Officers found a used syringe in the car.

While in the back of a police cruiser, officers said she took 2.5 Xanax bars from her pocket while cuffed and swallowed them so officers wouldn’t find them.