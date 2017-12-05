O’Shaughnessy leads Poland past Harding

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season following a 57-40 win over Warren Harding

Braeden O'Shaughnessy led Poland with a team-high 21 points in a 57-40 win over Warren Harding.


POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland remains undefeated following a 57-40 win over Warren Harding Tuesday night in the Bulldogs’ home opener.

Braeden O’Shaughnessy led Poland with a team-high 21 points. Mike Diaz and Brandon Barringer also reached double-figures with 14 points apiece.

Poland improves to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs return to the floor on Saturday against Girard as part of the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic. The game will air LIVE on MyYTV in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The Raiders were led by Dom McGhee who finished with 23 points in the setback. Warren Harding drops to 0-2 overall on the season.

