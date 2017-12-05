Police: Charges pending after investigators find gun, drugs and money in car

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charges are pending against a man who officials say they found with suspected drugs and a gun during a search warrant on Dec. 4.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit and the New Castle City Police Narcotics Unit executed the warrant on a stopped vehicle occupied by a man and woman.

According to the DA Office’s Facebook page, officers found a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, two clear plastic baggies containing a total of 51.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $3,625.

Charges related to the illegal possession of an altered firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending against the male occupant, Raymond Antoine Bailey.