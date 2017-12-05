Police: Fugitive suspected of firing at Ohio officers arrested

Wooster Police say a fugitive suspected of shooting at officers in Ohio during a high-speed chase has been arrested

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) – Police say a fugitive suspected of shooting at officers in Ohio during a high-speed chase has been arrested.

Wooster police say James Schmidt, who’s also known as Bubba, was arrested Tuesday evening near Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, when police spotted him leaving a pawn shop. A woman was with him.

The Orrville man was wanted on warrants for crimes including assault.

Police say he was spotted at a Walmart early Tuesday morning and fled in a vehicle when authorities tried to stop him.

Schmidt allegedly fired at Wooster police and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, hitting several vehicles. There were no serious injuries.

Police say Schmidt later crashed in a field, broke into a home and escaped in a stolen SUV.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has an attorney.

