YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rite Aid pharmacy on Mahoning Avenue was robbed.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Police are on the scene now.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.