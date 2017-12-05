Public forum held in Vienna on local air service needs

Talks have focused around a carrier that will cater to the business traveler rather than one that flies to leisure destinations

Airport officials along with local leaders and travelers interested in local air service gathered at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to discuss the potential for another carrier to provide service once Allegiant Airlines leaves in January. 

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A public forum was held in Vienna Tuesday to gauge the needs of local travelers.

Airport officials along with local leaders and travelers interested in local air service gathered at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to discuss the potential for another carrier to provide service once Allegiant Airlines leaves in January.

Talks have focused around a carrier that will cater to the business traveler rather than one that flies to leisure destinations.

One option is a proposal being considered from Southern Airways, which would provide service to the Baltimore, Washington, D.C. metro area.

Southern Airways was founded four years ago and flies 9-seat commuter aircraft. It currently has service between Pittsburgh and smaller communities in western Pennsylvania such as Altoona and Franklin.

