MCDONALD, OH (WKBN)-McDonald’s Zach Rasile scored 24 points and Braeden Poole added 22 as McDonald raced by Girard 75-63 Tuesday night.

Rasile and Poole did most of their damage in separate halves.

The sophomore Rasile scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half while the senior Poole netted 18 of his 22 in the second half.

For Girard, David Blackman led the way for the Indians with 22 points in the losing effort.

The Blue Devils improve to 2-0 on the year while the Indians fall to 1-1.