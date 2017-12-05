Special education teacher in Pa. accused of classroom sex with student

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — A special education teacher in Pennsylvania has been fired from her job after being accused of having sex with a student.

KDKA-TV reports the abuse happened at Summit Academy, a private school for court-adjudicated youth between the ages of 14 and 19.

According to court documents, Summit hired 24-year-old Jordan Ondish in June.

Investigators say staff found a cellphone in the victim’s room and confiscated it. Students at Summit aren’t allowed phones.

They say that phone had explicit text messages between the victim and his teacher.

The criminal complaint says the victim said he had sex with Ondish more than once in her classroom in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

She’s charged with institutional sexual assault.

A call seeking comment from her attorney wasn’t returned.

