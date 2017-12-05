Storm Team 27: Blustery and dry Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather is expected overnight. It will be windy at times. Watch for a small chance for black ice as temperatures fall below freezing. The wind will help dry most surfaces off, but the risk will be there through morning in isolated spots. Wind gusts to 30mph or higher are possible.

Better weather Wednesday with more sunshine. It will be cold and windy. Lake effect snow showers will start sliding into the northern snowbelt late Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance for any snow would be extreme northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Cold weather will last through the weekend with more snow showers expected Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST

Overnight: Mostly clear. Gusty wind. Small chance for pockets of black ice through early morning.

Low: 26

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Gusty wind.

High: 39

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt.

Low: 23

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a flurry. Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt. (30%)

High: 32

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 30 Low: 18

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 28 Low: 24

Wednesday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 20 Low: 14