Storm Team 27: Tracking rain



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A storm system will bring rain showers and gusty wind to our region. Look for gusts to 30mph, or higher, through Tuesday.

Turning colder into Tuesday night and Wednesday. The cold air will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Windy. Gusts to 30mph or higher. (100%)

High: 55

Tonight: A few clouds. Gusty wind.

Low: 26

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower or flurry late day (20%)

High: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. (10%)

High: 30 Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 30 Low: 17

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 26