Twila E. Williams Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Twila E. Williams, 90, of Hermitage, formerly of Mercer, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at John XXIII Home due to an extended illness.

She was born November 4, 1927, in Mercer, to Frances (Painter) Stokely and Norman Stokely, both deceased.

She graduated from Mercer High School and was employed as a dental assistant to Dr. Noble for 20 years, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of New Virginia Methodist Church and her hobbies included cards, bowling, baking, puzzles and working on crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorie Mettee and Patricia Davies, both of Hermitage; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah Davies, Rebecca Davies, Jonathan Davies, Sharon Mettee, Rachel Mettee, Michael Mettee, Zachary Mettee and Gabriel Zigo; seven great-grandchildren and her stepsons, Ken Williams of Sharpsville and Gary Williams of Massachusetts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, John Zigo; her current husband, Russell Williams; a daughter, Diane Zigo; a sister, Roberta Bollard and a brother, Raymond Stokely.

There are no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 10 in New Virginia Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Goswick officiating.

Burial will be in Mercer Citizens Cemetery.

Arrangements by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

