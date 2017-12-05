Valley Christian outlasts Mooney in 4 OTs

The game was tied at 44 at the end of regulation.

Valley Christian Eagles basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a wild early season matchup, Valley Christian outlasted Mooney in four overtimes, 72-68. Jamynk Jackson scored 25 points while Milan Square added 19 for the Eagles. Jordan Trowers also scored 17. Valley Christian made 6 three-pointers and was able to connect on 12 of 24 from the free throw line.

Tied at the half at 24, Mooney outscored the Eagles in the third quarter (13-9) by four. Back came Valley Christian in the fourth frame to send the game to overtime at 44 apiece.

For Mooney, Anthony Fire led the Cardinals in scoring with 24. Pete Haas tallied 18 as Chris Gruber closed out his night in double-figures with 11.

Mooney (0-1) returns to play Lake Catholic on Friday.

Valley Christian (2-1) is set to meet Southeast next Tuesday. But first, will play Sebring tomorrow.

