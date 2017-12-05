Warren E. Freeman, Sr. Obituary

Warren E. Freeman, Sr., 58, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Community Skilled Health Care Center.

He was born June 6, 1959 in Warren, the son of Lawrence W. Sr. and Mae E. (Rogers) Freeman-Griffin and had lived in the area all his life.

A 1977 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Warren worked as a landscaper and had also worked in factories.

He was a member of Third Christian Church.

He enjoyed music, sports and playing pool.

Fond memories of Warren will live on in his children, Monica Freeman of Warren, Warren E. Freeman, Jr. of Niles, Lorenzo, Serenity and Cyn’Cere Monday, all of Canton; four grandchildren, Brenden Freeman, Sydni Strother, Nyila Tejada and Ellie Ohlinder; one sister, Bridgette Freeman-Green (Moses) of Austintown; one brother, Lawrence W. (Cathy) Freeman, Jr. of Columbus and his best friend and soulmate, Heather Long of Niles.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, John R. Freeman.

A memorial service will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Third Christian Church in Warren, with Rev. Robert L. Faulkner, Sr. officiating.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Saturday, December 9 at the church prior to the service.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Arrangements were made by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.

