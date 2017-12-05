Warren police say victim of baseball-bat beating had warrant for her arrest

Adrionna Sherman was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an aggravated menacing charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a reported victim of assault after discovering that she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Officers were sent to an apartment on Southern Boulevard NW on Monday night after receiving a report that a woman had been assaulted.

Police said the victim, identified as 22-year-old Adrionna Sherman, told police that her sister dragged her down three flights of stairs and then beat her with a baseball bat. She said the assault happened Sunday night because her sister believed that she had sexual relations with her boyfriend.

Sherman told police that she didn’t want to press charges because she “deserved what she got,” according to a police report. She was upset that a neighbor had called the police.

During their investigation, police found that Sherman had a warrant for her arrest. According to court records, she failed to appear in court on an aggravated menacing charge.

Court records list her sister as the victim in that case.

Sherman is now being held in the Trumbull County Jail with a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

