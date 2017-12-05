Web Weather Extra: How common is heavy snow on Christmas in the Valley?

One of the biggest questions Storm Team 27 is asked this time of the year is whether or not we will see a white Christmas.

This year has some potential but it’s still too soon to tell. We will stay cold for several weeks but warm-ups can eliminate snow on the ground very rapidly, and a brief warm-up is still on the table.

So as of today, it is still too far out to tell whether or not we will see a white Christmas, although it is going to be cold with accumulating snow leading up to Christmas week.

I went back through recorded weather history here in Youngstown and found a few fun Christmas Day weather facts.

It is interesting to note that we have not had a lot of snow Christmas Day alone. We have had accumulated snow on the ground and then a little added snow on Christmas Day. But there’s been no really big snows for December 25th in recorded times, dating back to 1934 when measured snow started!

The snowiest Christmas Day in Youngstown was in 2002 when we picked up 5.4 inches. That was a white Christmas!

We average 0.4 inches of snow on Christmas.

PERCENT OF THE YEARS WITH SNOW ON CHRISTMAS DAY

37% of the years we have greater than or equal to a tenth of an inch

13% of the years we have 1 inch or greater

3% of the years we have 3 inches or greater

We’ve never had 6 inches or greater

Some other fun Christmas Day facts:

Warmest Temperature = 66° in 1982

Coldest Temperature = -12° in 1983

Wettest Christmas Day = 1.86″ in 1979 (1.0 inch of snow that day, too)