Youngstown mom avoids jail time in cocaine death of 9-year-old son

Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced Raenell Allen to five months of probation

By Published:
Raenell Allen, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the drug-related death of her 9-year-old son

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother avoided jail time in the cocaine-related death of her 9-year-old son.

Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced Raenell Allen to five months of probation on Tuesday. Allen took a plea deal in the case.

Her son, Marcus Lee, died the day after Christmas from what doctors called “acute cocaine toxicity.” Police say the boy ingested an amount equal to more than two dozen doses of the drug.

Allen and her boyfriend at the time, Kevin Gamble, were arrested in May after an investigation into the boy’s death.

Gamble was sentenced to four and a half years in prison last month after he also took a plea deal. Allen had been set to testify against him in the trial.

Both Allen and Gamble pleaded guilty to child endangering, while Gamble also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors never determined how the boy got a hold of the drugs. Gamble has a long history of drug arrests and convictions but told the judge that there is no proof that the cocaine belonged to him.

