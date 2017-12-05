Youngstown police activity: Police say man ‘forgot’ about marijuana in buttocks

Wednesday, Nov. 29

4:51 p.m. – 2400 block of Cooper St., Daniel Greiner, 41, Judith Douglas, 41, and Randall Hover, 29, were charged with drug possession following a drug raid. Hover faces an additional charge of having weapons under disability. According to a police report, officers were on their way to search a house on Cooper Street when they saw a car pull out of the driveway. Officers stopped the driver, identified as Greiner. Police said Greiner had a folded piece of paper containing heroin, a used needle and a burnt spoon in his pocket. Officers then searched the house and reported finding heroin, fentanyl, crack, Adderall pills, Tramadol, a sawed-off shotgun, a pistol and ammunition as well as $231 in cash.

6:30 p.m. – 100 block of E. Lucius Ave., a 19-year-old man told police that he was attacked as he was walking home from a gas station. According to a police report, the man said he heard someone yell, “give me your money” and saw three men walking toward him from the parking lot of St. Dominic’s Church. The victim said the men beat him but didn’t take anything because he didn’t have any money, the report stated.

7:05 p.m. – Route 711, Joseph Keney, 49, of Niles, was charged with felonious assault. A woman told police that she was driving a Mazda 3 on Route 711, near Interstate 680, when she saw a pickup truck swerving in and out of traffic. The woman said she got in front of the truck and the driver, later identified as Keney, began following closely and then ran into her. She said the impact forced her car away from the truck and that Keney sped up and hit her again, according to a police report. The woman said Keney began pushing her car down the highway, forcing her off of the road. Another driver that was entering Route 711 from the south said he saw a truck pushing a car and he tried to avoid the two vehicles but was hit. No injuries were reported.

7:53 p.m. – Lucious Avenue and Southern Boulevard, James Edmonds, 32, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers saw Edmonds try to conceal four Tramadol pills in his waistband.

8:08 p.m. – 500 block of Gypsy Lane, a woman was injured and a man was shot as they were sitting in a car. Officers were alerted to the shooting after Lyndon Nelson, 28, of Girard, showed up at Northside Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. At the hospital, officers talked with Tieranny Shaver, 20, of Warren, who told them that she was driving on a street she couldn’t name when a vehicle started following her and then pulled up beside her and started shooting into her car, the report stated. When officers spoke to Nelson at the hospital, he said he was sitting in the backseat of a car at the Speedcheck on Oak Street when a car pulled up and started shooting into the vehicle. He said the driver of the car he was in was someone he only knows as “dough boy” and that there was not a female in the vehicle. As police were going over the damage to the car with Shaver, she complained of something stinging her back and realized then that she was bleeding and may have been grazed by a bullet, the report stated.

8:30 p.m. 300 block of Hillman Ave., a man told police that he heard noises in his basement and went to investigate. He said he found a man in his house wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood tied up tightly, black pants and white sneakers. He said the man was holding his home stereo. The man chased the suspect out his house. He noticed later that his kitchen window was broken. Ultimately, no items were stolen, according to the police report.

Thursday, Nov. 30

1:39 a.m. – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip told police that someone broke a downstairs window to his house. Mohip said he was asleep upstairs when he heard the window break. A house that Mohip was renting in April was also vandalized when someone threw a brick through the window and his car had been vandalized, according to police.

2:34 a.m. – 800 block of Cambridge Ave., a man told police that someone smashed a window in his house with a brick. He also found that the windshield of his car was smashed out, too.

3:30 a.m. – Willis Ave., Marquise Hall, 26, and Donald Young, were both charged with criminal trespass. Hall faces an additional charge of obstructing official business. According to a police report, officers were checking an abandoned house after complaints of drug activity. When they arrived, they found Young and Hall in the house. They also found a generator at the house that was being used for electricity, the report stated. Police also reported finding Tramadol pills and Suboxone strips inside the house and a gun in the backyard. Hall has an outstanding warrant out of Richland County for aggravated burglary, according to the report.

8:39 a.m. – 600 block of Winchester Ave., a man told police that some took ladders from the roof of his company vehicle and that a checking/savings account book was missing as well as a cell phone. He also reported that magnetic “AA Samuel” signs that were on the truck were now missing.

Sunday, Dec. 3

12:30 a.m. – 600 Samuel Ave., Melissa Carr, 24, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found a bag of cocaine in her pocket.

11:20 a.m. – 2800 block of Concord Ave., a man told police that while he was away, someone took an ATV from his garage and that several items were taken from inside his home. Police noted that wood was cut from the window of the garage and padlocks were cut off. They also said that a window was pried open on the house and that the loss in the theft was “substantial.”

12:36 p.m. 2400 block of Walden Ct., a man told police that while he was away, someone broke into his house and cut copper piping from the house. Damage was done to walls and the ceilings. A window was broken with a brick, the report stated.

2:54 p.m. – 100 block of Millet Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his rental property and took copper piping.

4:07 p.m. – 500 block of Sherwood Ave., Jermaine Beverly, 28, and Antonio Crockett, 31, are facing drug and obstruction charges following a traffic stop and short chase. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Beverly over for failing to signal a turn, but Beverly pulled into a driveway where he and Crockett got out and ran. Officers caught both men after a chase. During Beverly’s arrest, a small change purse fell from his pocket containing Tramadol and Alprazolam pills, the report stated. Additionally, 12 bags of marijuana were found in Beverly’s pocket and $980 in his wallet, according to the report. At the jail, police found several baggies of marijuana inside Crockett’s buttocks about which he said,”I forgot they were there,” the report stated. Beverly, who was found to have warrants for his arrest, is charged with obstructing official business, failure to comply, driving under suspension and drug possession. Crockett is charged with drug possession, illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a detention facility and obstructing official business.

11:21 p.m. – Salt Springs Road, Damian Williams, 23, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with a police order and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, when officers tried to pull Williams over, he took off and entered the Madison Avenue Expressway at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. The chase continued onto I-680 and through the west side neighborhood. Police said Williams ignored red lights and stop signs. He finally stopped on Salt Springs Road. Police searched the car and found a digital scale with white residue on it, according to the report.

Monday, Dec. 4

4:08 p.m. – 200 block of Crandall Ave., a man said someone broke into his house and took a smart TV, a BEATS pill speaker, $186, cable box and a pair of Jordans along with several articles of clothing.

8:22 p.m. – Hilton Avenue, Treveonn Edwards, 19, was charged with drug possession, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. According to a police report, an officer on patrol heard several loud pops of gunfire. When officers arrived in the area, police said they saw Edwards walking down Hilton Avenue away from where the shots were heard. Police said Edwards appeared out of breath and sweating. Police searched the area where Edwards was walking and found a loaded gun lying on the ground with two spent shells lying nearby. A search of Edwards turned up 115 Tramadol pills, the report stated.

