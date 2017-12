WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have cited a man after he was hit by a car in Warren, according to 911 records.

He was hit at the intersection of North Park Avenue and Washington Street NE just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The car’s driver said he just walked off the curb, 911 documents stated.

EMTs arrived on the scene to take the man to the hospital.

He is being cited for walking in the roadway.