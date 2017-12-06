Akron Children’s Boardman gets $1 million Christmas donation

The Beeghly family has been supporting Akron Children's in Boardman since it opened in 2008

Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley, Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas is coming early for Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

Bruce and Nancy Beeghly announced Wednesday that they will be donating $1 million toward future growth and expansion at the Boardman location.

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley sits on land where the childhood home of Bruce’s father, R. Thornton Beeghly, once stood.

Earlier Wednesday night, a Christmas tree in front of the hospital was lit.

