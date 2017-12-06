Boardman crime activity: Police say wrong-way driver hit patrol car

Friday, Dec. 1

3:15 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a 14-year-old girl was arrested on theft, assault, and disrupting public services charges after a fight on a Boardman school bus on November 15.

Saturday, Dec. 2

2:18 a.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., Joseph Patsko, Jr., 29, of Poland, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and obstructing official business. Police were sent to Krakatoa Tropical Food and Spirits for a fight between a large group of people that moved outside to the parking lot. During the fight, someone pushed a bouncer through the patio door, causing the glass to break. A bartender pointed out Patsko as the person who started the fight. Police said he struggled with an officer who tried to arrest him. They said Patsko also began hitting his own head on the police cruiser. Police continue to investigate the fight that damaged the bar, including broken windows and a hole in the floor.

12:06 p.m. – 100 block of Shadyside Dr., a man told police his ex-girlfriend hit him several times with an ice scraper. Police said his eye was swollen and he had bruises on his arm. Officers were unable to find the suspect, who left before they arrived.

11:47 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Christopher Jibotian, 31, arrested and charged with OVI (refusal), assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, open container, and obstructing official business. Police said Jibotian was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot. Police said the vehicle was in drive and a bottle of Black Velvet whiskey was on the passenger’s seat. The officer woke Jibotian and asked him if he knew where he was to which he responded, “I’m in my hometown in Canfield,” according to a police report. Police said Jibotian failed a field sobriety test but refused to take a breath test and began yelling at officers. They said at one point, he tried to head-butt an officer.

Sunday, Dec. 3

7:16 a.m. – 8400 block of Market St., Roosevelt Simmons, 22, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for charges of improper handling of a firearm, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, failure to control, OVI, hit/skip, and improper lane usage. Police said Simmons was driving the wrong way in the area of US-224 and Pinewood Drive around 2:40 a.m. and hit a patrol car. They said Simmons apologized for the crash, saying, “I’m tripping. I’m tripping bad.” Police said Simmons smelled like alcohol and they found a loaded gun in the car (Simmons is a CCW permit holder but carrying a gun while drinking is illegal). Police said he was having difficulty walking and he vomitted. Simmons appeared disoriented and began falling asleep so he was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Blood and urine samples were taken for testing.

Monday, Dec. 4

1:41 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Derrick McIntosh, 48, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants and additionally charged with receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia; Bruce Dawson, 54, of Youngstown, charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. During an investigation into a TV stolen from Walmart, an officer reported seeing a suspicious man walk out of the store and get into a vehicle parked in the lot. The officer stopped the vehicle and said when McIntosh got out, various items that had been stolen from Walmart fell out of his coat. Police said he also had a crack pipe and other drug tools in his pocket. The driver, Dawson, dropped a pipe but told the officer it wasn’t his, according to a police report.

11:41 a.m. – 5600 block of South Ave., an employee at Park Center nursing home reported that one of the patients had illegal street drugs. A member of the staff reported seeing the patient with a spoon and needle, and said he admitted that he was thinking about “shooting up” but was glad he was stopped. Police are testing the suspected drugs before filing charges.

7:35 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Aaron Julien, 41, arrested and charged with robbery and endangering children. A loss prevention officer at Kohl’s said Julien tried to steal an ornament, valued at $9.99, from the store. When confronted, the employee said Julien ran toward Boardman Park while pushing his child in a stroller. He also tried to punch the loss prevention officer, according to police.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

10:11 a.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., a 15-year-old Boardman High School student was charged with unruly juvenile and underage consumption after a staff member reported that he appeared to be intoxicated at school. Police said the boy was slumped over in his desk, mumbling about random topics. They said he had a sports bottle filled with suspected grape vodka that a parent believed he had taken from the freezer.

1:22 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Marcus Davis, 38, of Austintown, charged with theft and possession of criminal tools; Lori Reese, 40, of Niles, charged with theft, endangering children, and possession of criminal tools. Police said Davis and Reese, whose infant daughter was with her, used the baby and a diaper bag to hide merchandise they tried stealing from Kohl’s. Police said during the investigation, they also found clothing Reese stole from the store on November 29.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

