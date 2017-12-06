Boardman’s police chief of 40 years retires

People from Boardman and surrounding communities all came to wish Police Chief Jack Nichols the best

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 40 years of service, Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols has officially retired.

His retirement party Wednesday night packed into Magic Tree on South Avenue.

People from Boardman and surrounding communities all came to wish him the best.

Chief Nichols said it’s hard to leave, but it’s time.

“It’s time, you know? Change, sometimes, is hard but it’s necessary now at the township and the police department, so it’s the right time.”

Nichols said he doesn’t have any set plans yet for retirement but he does plan to spend more time with family.

