Campbell mayor digging in heels over staffing issue

City council meets Wednesday night to consider new legislation aimed at setting staffing limits in the city street department

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of Campbell is wondering if city council is trying to take away some of his authority.

City council meets Wednesday night to consider new legislation aimed at setting staffing limits in the city street department. There is a clause allowing the council to defund the department’s budget, something Mayor Nick Phillips said he does not support.

“They are putting language in there that if the monies aren’t appropriated for the department, basically, then layoffs would be forced and that would be forcing my hand,” Phillips said. “I feel that would be doing a huge disservice to our residents here in the city.”

Phillips says he’s worried the proposal could eventually lead to other departments, such as police or fire, being defunded as well.

Phillips said he will veto the legislation if council approves it.

