Columbus mom wants answers, claims school served moldy sandwich



COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus, said he was served what appeared to be a moldy breakfast sandwich.

“It was really shocking because you would think as a public school, they would do the best to keep things like this from happening,” he said.

The picture of the sandwich has been especially sickening to his mother, Tahira Waters, ever since he sent it to her on Monday.

“I was irritated. I was highly upset,” she said.

Waters warned parents.

“Make sure your kids are checking their lunches before they start to consume stuff.”

She posted the same warning on social media, which was shared hundreds of times. NBC4 News in Columbus reached out to Columbus City School spokesperson Scott Varner, who sent an email reply:

I can tell you that it was a confined incident, and immediately addressed by the cafeteria crew and principal at the school. No one intentionally served the pre-made sandwich with this hidden issue and the student was given a replacement.”

He also said that every morning, the district’s cafeterias serve about 25,000 healthy breakfasts and about 125,000 meals each week without complaint.

Waters said she understands accidents happen but this is one that could have been avoided.

“Accidents happen. Things happen that’s always out of somebody’s control but I said my main concern is if he would have swallowed that, seeing how that’s one of his allergies, it would have been a situation where he would have had to have been rushed to the emergency room.”

Varner also suggested if a student notices an issue with cafeteria food, to immediately bring it to the attention of the Professional Food Services team.

