Council postpones voting on Youngstown sewer upgrades, other emergencies

Everything on the agenda was an emergency measure but not enough Youngstown City Council members showed up to vote on anything

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown wastewater treatment plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were 55 items on Wednesday night’s Youngstown City Council agenda — none of which could be acted upon because there weren’t enough council members to take a vote.

Councilwomen Lauren McNally and Basia Adamczak didn’t make it to the meeting, which left only five council members present.

To pass an ordinance as an emergency, there has to be at least six votes. Everything on the agenda was an emergency measure so it was all sent to a second reading.

One item was to appropriate $30 million to continue the EPA-mandated upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant to help better deal with the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO).

“We’re required to implement and carry forward a long-term control plan for our CSO. These projects that we’re doing at the wastewater treatment plant is part of the first phase of that long-term control plan,” said Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho.

To do everything the EPA wants will cost $160 million and the entire project won’t be finished until 2033.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s