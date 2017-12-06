Council postpones voting on Youngstown sewer upgrades, other emergencies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were 55 items on Wednesday night’s Youngstown City Council agenda — none of which could be acted upon because there weren’t enough council members to take a vote.

Councilwomen Lauren McNally and Basia Adamczak didn’t make it to the meeting, which left only five council members present.

To pass an ordinance as an emergency, there has to be at least six votes. Everything on the agenda was an emergency measure so it was all sent to a second reading.

One item was to appropriate $30 million to continue the EPA-mandated upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant to help better deal with the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO).

“We’re required to implement and carry forward a long-term control plan for our CSO. These projects that we’re doing at the wastewater treatment plant is part of the first phase of that long-term control plan,” said Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho.

To do everything the EPA wants will cost $160 million and the entire project won’t be finished until 2033.

