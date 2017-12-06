Doris Ann (Haefke) Mounts Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Doris Ann (Haefke) Mounts, 78, of Salem, passed away at 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, at the Courtyard at Lexington.

She was born on September 30, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Martin and Helen (Morrison) Haefke.

She worked as head cashier at the IGA until the store closed. She assisted her husband with his auctioneers business as well as helping her brother-in-law, Ted Mounts with his business. She also helped out on the Mounts farm.

She always enjoyed reading the Farm and Dairy.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Mount and her sisters, Eleanor Carr and Shirley Morgan.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 9, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, with Rev. Kari Lankford officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Please go sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.