Group of children run away from Children Services’ facility in Warren

Three children are still missing

By Published:
Trumbull County Children Services

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a group of kids ran away from Trumbull County Children Services’ residential home on Reeves Road NE on Monday.

Staff at the facility told police that one of the children pulled a fire alarm, which unlocked the doors. Employees reported that an unknown number of children ran away, but some of them returned within minutes.

Eight children remained missing on Monday night, but five have since returned, according to Children Services.

The three who are still missing have been entered into the Warren Police Department’s system as runaways.

