Harry Otis Harvey, Jr. Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Rev. Harry O. Harvey, Jr., age 87, of Paris Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Gables of Kent Ridge in Kent, Ohio with his family by his side.

He was born on August 21, 1930 in Willoughby, Ohio, the son of the late Harry O. Harvey Sr. and Blanche (Storm) Harvey.

Harry married to love of his life, Mary M. Richardson on December 16, 1950 and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage together until she passed away on May 13, 2015.

He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman (Medic) during the Korean War.

Harry and his wife lived in Paris Township for the last 15 years, formerly of Streetsboro for over 40 years.

He worked for American Scientific Products as a salesman for 30 years retiring in 1986. Harry was also the minister of the Wayland Community Church in Wayland, Ohio for 22 years retiring in 2007.

He was a member of the American Legion in Streetsboro.

Harry and his wife loved to go snow skiing, they snow skied all over the world. He also loved hang gliding, reading, singing in the choir, music and loved riding rollercoasters.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; one daughter, Candace Tucker; one sister, Marion Dean; three brothers, Blaine, Wilson and Dale Harvey and a granddaughter, Tracey Cooper.

Loving memories of Harry will be carried on by children, Rebecca and Robert Haines of Kent, Ohio, Laurence and Melanie Harvey of Lumberton, North Carolina, Victoria and Chris Hovan of Lakewood, Colorado and Tamara and Robert Cunningham of Kent, Ohio; special nieces and nephews; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Per Harry’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service honoring Harry’s life will be at the Wayland Community Church, 6355 Wayland Road, Wayland, OH 44285 on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Holbrook officiating.

The family will be receiving friends for calling hours from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the Wayland Community Church Reception Hall in memory of Harry and Mary Harvey.

The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Light Hospice and the Gables of Kent Ridge for their loving care and compassion they gave to Harry and his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.