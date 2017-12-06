Harvey P. Beavers, Jr. Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Harvey P. Beavers, Jr., “Grandpa”, 90, of Champion, Ohio peacefully went with the Lord Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1926, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the son of the late Harvey P. Beavers, Sr. and Clara (Watterson) McKinley.

Harvey was a 1944 graduate of Champion High School.

He served in the United States Navy during WWII, where he served as a radioman and was honorably discharged on July 18, 1946.

He then went on to marry his high school sweetheart, the late Caroline Mae Graham, on February 28, 1947 with whom he had four wonderful children.

Harvey retired in 1988 from Packard Electric as a foreman after 40 years of service.

He loved and enjoyed harness racing, fishing, traveling and above all else anything sports. In his younger years, Harvey was well-known in the community for his athletic prowess especially in basketball and baseball. He was an avid Notre Dame, St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers fan.

Memories of Harvey will be carried on by his son, Edward (Cheryl) Beavers and daughter, Patricia (Raymond) Bohn both of Cortland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) MacGregor, Cassandra (Richard) Dority, Kendra (Bill) Stewart, Jackie (Stephanie Schueler) Beavers, Jessica (Jesse) Crawford, Craig (Brittaney) Jones and April (Jonathan) Massett of Champion, with whom he made his home. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, Aly (Sean) Hinson, Andrew Dority, Alex and Kaitlynn Stewart, Kierra and Kennedi Jones, Alivia Crawford, Gavin and Grayson MacGregor, Brody and Hadly Beavers and Macie Massett, along with his companion of 14 years, Betty Bixler.

Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Mae Beavers; two daughters, Theresa May Beavers and Bonnie Sue Beavers and a brother, Paul Beavers.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Monetary contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E, Austintown, Ohio 44515 and or Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, Ohio 44481, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.