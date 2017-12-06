Isaiah Thomas plays 4-on-4, Cavs’ All-Star nearing return

Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Thomas
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives towards the basket past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas played 4-on-4 on Wednesday, a significant step in his recovery from a hip injury.

Thomas scrimmaged along with injured forward Tristan Thompson, rookies Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic, and members of the coaching staff.

With coach Tyronn Lue and members of the team’s front office watching intently, Thomas moved freely and didn’t appear to have any restrictions during the half-court workout.

Thomas has been making steady progress and nearing his debut with the Cavs, who acquired him during the summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Since training camp opened, the Cavs have said they expect Thomas to play in games by the end of 2017, and that projection could be moved up.

