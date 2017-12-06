Jeffrey R. Lund Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Jeffrey R. Lund, age 60, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Born May 10, 1957 in Youngstown, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Willis) Lund.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years in the Youngstown-Niles area.

He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was an avid Browns and Indians fan and collected sports memorabilia.

Survivors include his son, Christopher; sisters and brother, Leeanne (Don) Wade, Jeanine (Dan) Lute and Mark (Dianne) Lund along with several nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rance Lund.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Monday, December 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where services will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

