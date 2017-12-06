Joseph Durick, Jr. Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Private services were held for Joseph Durick, Jr., 86, who passed away at home on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Joseph was born October 11, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Julia (Bullock) Durick.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Air Force in the Far East Command in Japan and Korea from 1949 through 1952, discharged as a Staff Sergeant.

He then worked for the Automatic Sprinkler Corporation and the Edward DeBartolo Corporation as a computer operator until his retirement in 1997.

On August 28, 1954 he married Mary Lou Toto, who preceded him in death on October 12, 2017 and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

He enjoyed spending his retirement on the computer and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Joseph was selfless in his giving to others. His children are grateful for the strong work ethic he possessed. His wonderful sense of humor will never be forgotten.

Joseph leaves his devoted daughter, Dr. Janet E. Durick of Pittsburgh; sons, Dr. Thomas Durick of Watsonville, California and Dr. Robert (Donna) Durick of Lowellville. He also leaves his dedicated sister-in-law, Nancy (Toto) Hokanson of Struthers.

Besides his wife, Mary Lou and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James, of Pasadena, Maryland.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Grace Hospice for the compassionate care they extended to Joseph and the support they gave his family and to Rob Aeschbacher for his tireless devotion to Joseph’s care.

Donations in memory of Joseph should be made to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Suite B, Youngstown, OH 44512

Arrangements by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

