Judith A. Lewis Obituary

MECCA, Ohio – Judith A. Lewis, 77, of Mecca, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 1, 1940 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of William and Edith (Hartman) Moor and had lived in Trumbull County most of her life.

A graduate of Southington Chalker High School, Judy delivered the Tribune Chronicle for over 20 years.

A member of Cortland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Judy spent seventy hours per month preaching about God’s Kingdom.

She also working outside in her garden and raising gladiolas.

She is sadly missed by her husband, Ronald E. “Ev” Lewis, whom she married September 26, 1959; two children, Deborah S. (Kenneth W. ) Ross of Mecca and Daniel E. Lewis of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren, Kyle N. (Aimalee) Ross and Amy Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Reymin and Anaya and two brothers, James (Naomi) of West Farmington and Thomas (Marilyn) Moor of Lyndhurst.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are pending and being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.