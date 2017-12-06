Kenneth B. Phillips Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Kenneth B. Phillips, 94, of Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

Kenneth was born on February 12, 1923, the son of the late Bert and Alice (Ball) Phillips.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked at Moffett’s Men’s Ware for many years.

He was a member of the Damascus Friends Church, where he served as the music director for many years and was a member of the Damascus Historical Society.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Marjorie (Santee) Phillips, whom he married on April 21, 1944. He also has three children, Beth (Richard) Walter of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Kendra (Greg) Johnson of Hanoverton, Ohio and Barbara (Christopher) Sieradzki of Lexington, Kentucky. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his eight siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 11 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home at 1:00 p.m.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Damascus Cemetery.

Friends may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330)938-2526.