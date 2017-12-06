Lon Hayes Dillman Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017 at St. Michael Church in Canfield for Lon Hayes Dillman. Mr. Dillman passed away Wednesday evening, December 6, at his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 89.

He was born August 13, 1928 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the son of Patrick and Mary (Love) Dillman.

He was a graduate of Penn State University with a BA in Labor Relations.

Mr. Dillman was the Vice President of Youngstown Sheet and Tube until his retirement in 1985. He continued to work at different companies, for many years, following his retirement from Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

Lon was a Navy Veteran and proud to serve his country during the WWII era.

Lon was a member of the church and a member of the American Legion Post 17 in DuBois, Pennsylvania. He was also a member of the Penn State Alumni, the NAAA and was active in the Elks.

Lon’s hobbies included golf, Penn State football and wrestling and anything related with his grandchildren, whether it be sports or school activities. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

He leaves his wife, the former Helen Ann Good, whom he married January 16, 1954; two children, Mike Dillman of Du Bois, Pennsylvania and Dayna (Capt. Greg USN Retired) Cooper of Canfield; five grandchildren, Gregory (Melissa), Michael (Kim), Scott (Megan) Brett and Ally; as well as three great-grandchildren, Alana Pauline, Ari Gregory and Sadie Beth. Lon also leaves a niece, Cindy Hart and a nephew, Capt. Paul Dillman USN Retired.

Besides his parents, Lon was preceded in death by one brother, Skun Dillman and one nephew, Spider Dillman.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9 at St. Michael’s Church where a Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club or the Naval Academy Athletic Association.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.