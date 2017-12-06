Mahoning County Sheriff asks for outside investigation of Struthers judge

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office have asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into accusations against the newly-elected Struthers Municipal Court judge.

Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted asked for the investigation after two women accused Dominic Leone of taking improper campaign contributions.

Last fall, two former campaign workers who claimed to have had romantic relationships with Leone filed sworn statements. They indicated that they knew of improper campaign contributions in the Struthers Municipal Judge’s race.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said after talking with county prosecutors, he opted to ask for the outside review from BCI to avoid any potential conflict of interest. His deputies have worked with Leone when he was serving as Struthers City Prosecutor.

Leone ultimately defeated Republican Damian DeGenova last month, and his new term as judge begins January 1.

Leone has repeatedly denied violating campaign finance laws, saying, “The Sheriff is welcome to look into the matter. I will fully cooperate with any requests.”

At this point, nothing is likely to happen very quickly. Investigators are still looking to collect any statements and other evidence that would have been given to either the Board of Elections or the county prosecutor.