Mill Creek MetroParks announces road closures for winter months

By closing them to vehicular traffic, the roads can then become available for winter activities, like cross-country skiing, sledding and hiking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek Park is closing off a few roads to vehicular traffic for the winter months effective Dec. 8.

Chestnut Hill Drive (between Canfield Road and the Kirkmere Spur), High Drive (between the Kirkmere Spur and West Cohasset Drive) and Calvary Run Drive (between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue) will be closed off.

By closing them to vehicular traffic, the roads can then become available for winter activities, like cross-country skiing, sledding and hiking.

The park also plans to cut costs associated with snow and ice removal by closing the roads. It will also help reduce the negative environmental impacts from de-icing salt.

The roads will reopen in the spring depending on weather conditions.

