Missing 11-year-old Ohio girl believed to be in danger, police say

Brooklyn Laser and her father, Scott Laser, could be in the Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana area

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in Montpelier, Ohio are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl and her father.

According to Montpelier Police, Brooklyn Laser is believed to be in immediate danger. She was last seen in school on Monday.

Police believe she is with her father, 40-year-old Scott Dean Laser. He is believed to be armed and has made threats toward other juveniles in the past.

Brooklyn Laser is described as a white female standing 4’6” and weighing 85 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Scott Laser is described as a white male standing 5’10” and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Scott Laser may be driving an early 2000s white extended cab Chevy Silverado.

They could be in the Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana area.

Police say you should not approach Scott Laser and ask that you contact them at 419-485-3121 if spotted.

