Mom and kids in Boardman escape house fire

 A mom in Boardman was able to get her three children out the house after it caught fire early Wednesday morning

By Published: Updated:
A mom in Boardman was able to get her three children out the house after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom in Boardman was able to get her three children out of the house after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called about 1:15 a.m. to a house on Glenwood Avenue. When they got there, flames were creeping up a back wall of the house.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the flames. A section of the back wall had to be cut out to get at the fire. No other substantial damage was sustained to the house, however, the family cannot return until repairs are made.

Firefighters at the scene said they think it was an electrical fire that could have been caused by deteriorating electrical lines in the wall.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s