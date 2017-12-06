Plane nearly lands on runway as another flight departs JFK

The FAA says the Airbus A319 re-entered the flight traffic pattern and landed safely on the correct runway

By Published:
FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, an air traffic controller works in the tower at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. A chronic shortage of controllers has reached a crisis that will lead to widespread flight delays if left unchecked, officials for the union that represents air traffic controllers said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Authorities say a Mexico-based airline’s passenger jet mistakenly lined up to land on a New York City airport runway as another plane was about to take off.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Volaris Airlines Flight 880 from Mexico City was approaching Kennedy International Airport around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday when an air traffic controller told the crew not to land.

The FAA says the Airbus A319 re-entered the flight traffic pattern and landed safely on the correct runway.

The plane that was already rolling down the runway as the Volaris flight approached Delta Flight 4231, operated by Delta Connection carrier Republic Airline. A Republic spokesman says the crew safely halted its takeoff and later completed its flight to Washington.

It’s not clear how close the planes were to each other.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s