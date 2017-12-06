Project Blue Coat fills gap in need

Blue Coat was launched this year by Patty Summers of Hubbard Township

By Published: Updated:
The Youngstown Blue Coats had their first delivery Wednesday of winter jackets, boots, gloves and other cold weather gear.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – With cold weather here in full force, a local organization is urging people to remember that not everyone has a winter coat.

The Youngstown Blue Coats had their first delivery Wednesday of winter jackets, boots, gloves and other cold weather gear.

The organization focuses on getting the outerwear to the homeless and people without permanent shelter.

Blue Coat was launched this year by Patty Summers of Hubbard Township.

“We don’t ask any questions. Some people can go to shelters. Not everybody can for whatever reason, and there are various reasons,” Summers said.

One of the people Summers helped Wednesday in a wheelchair but didn’t own a pair of shoes.

The Bluecoats are holding a donation drive at 10 a.m. Saturday at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Hubbard.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s