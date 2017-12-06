Sharon Lea Crofcheck Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Sharon Lea Crofcheck, age 79, died at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at her home.

She was born May 17, 1938 in Waverly, New York, the daughter of the late Leland and Elnora (West) Annamen.

She was previously employed as a switchboard operator and a housewife.

She graduated from Waverly High School, Waverly, New York.

Survivors include her husband, George Crofcheck, whom she married November 24, 1962; two sons, Mark (Nancy) Crofcheck of New Brunswick, Canada and Jeff Crofcheck of Canfield and a daughter, Kimberly (Christian) Free of Burbank, California.

A brother, Gary Annamen, preceded her in death.

A private entombment will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

Arrangements will be handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.