Storm Team 27: Cold and dry tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather with cold temperatures into your Thursday morning. Blustery wind will be possible. Temperatures will fall into the low 20’s.

Most of Thursday will be dry with a few clouds. The risk for Lake Effect snow showers return across Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties into the afternoon and evening. The rest of the region will stay dry as the Lake effect will remain through the northern snowbelt.

Friday will bring more sunshine. It will stay cold. The weekend will feature a storm system that will lay down a blanket of snow. Right now, it looks like 1 to 3 inches possible. Colder temperatures and more snow into next week.

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Blustery.

Low: 23

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt(Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties).

High: 33

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt(Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties).

Low: 19

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing. (70%)

High: 32 Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 18

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 21 Low: 16

Wednesday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 19 Low: 10

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 10