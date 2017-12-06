Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and colder

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather is expected today with more sunshine. It will be cold and windy. Lake effect snow showers will start sliding into the northern snowbelt late Wednesday into Thursday. The best chance for any snow would be extreme northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Cold weather will last through the weekend with more snow showers expected Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Gusty wind.
High: 39

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt.
Low:  23

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Small risk for a flurry.  Chance for snow showers in the northern snowbelt. (30%)
High: 32

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 30    Low:  18

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  31    Low: 20

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  26    Low:  20

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower.  (20%)
High:  35    Low:  23

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  28   Low:  24

Wednesday:  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  20   Low:  14

