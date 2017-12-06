Tim M. Tamok Obituary

December 6, 2017 Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Tim M. Tamok, 72, of Andover, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at his home, following a lengthy illness.

He was born June 9, 1945 in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael T. Tamok and Rose (Chappo) Korenoski.

Tim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ann (Luce) Tamok of Andover; his daughter, Sandy (Mark) Harper of Kent, Ohio; his two sons, Rob (Denise) Schlatt of Painesville, Ohio and Michael Tamok of Glassport, Pennsylvania; four grandsons, Nathan, Daniel and Zachary Harper and Christian Schlatt; one great-grandson, Myles Harper and his sister, Doris Harmon of Salem, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patti Hassko.

Private services will be held for the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, handled the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

